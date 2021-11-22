Advertisement

SHERIFF: Cause not determined yet in mobile home fire that killed child

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Investigators are still working to find out the cause of a mobile home fire that killed a child over the weekend.

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says they still have not determined what caused the home to go up in flames. It happened early Sunday morning at a mobile home on Water Chestnut Drive.

Officials say one child died and three other people were treated at the hospital. Ingram says the names of those involved are expected to be released Monday.

The North Lenoir Volunteer Fire Department, La Grange Volunteer Fire Department and Lenoir County EMS went out to the call.

“The firefighters with North Lenoir and La Grange worked quickly to rescue the victims and extinguish the blaze,” he said. “I know they did everything they could to prevent this sad loss of life. My hat is off to them for their professional dedication to volunteer for their community.”

Lenoir County Sheriff, Ronnie Ingram

An investigation is underway with help from the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

