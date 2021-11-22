Advertisement

Roanoke Rapids woman arrested following shooting

Crime tape generic
Crime tape generic(Matt Rourke | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department has announced a woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting another woman.

On Sunday, police responded to a shooting at 1515 Georgia Avenue Apartments at about 11:15 p.m. Once on scene, officials say they found Candace Davis, 30, of Norfolk, Virginia had been shot by Brenda Walker, 61.

Davis was taken to Vidant North Hospital for the gunshot wound to her lower body area, and was later airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Investigator J. Shelbourne obtained a warrant and arrested Walker. She faces assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Walker is being held in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into a tree sending three to the hospital
Car hits tree sending three to the hospital
Lenoir County mobile home fire
Child dies after Lenoir county mobile home caught fire
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
Officials pull man and three kids from car
Man and three small children pulled from car following Greenville crash
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

Vidant Health: COVID-19 testing not slowing down
Vidant introduces COVID-19 test scheduling with separate line at testing site
Jonathan Lucas
Man wanted for carjacking nabbed after police standoff
Lenoir County mobile home fire
SHERIFF: Cause not determined yet in mobile home fire that killed child
The holidays are fast-approaching and some may be on the fence about large family gatherings...
Pitt County Health Department shares reminders ahead of holiday gatherings