Roanoke Rapids woman arrested following shooting

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department has announced a woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting another woman.

On Sunday, police responded to a shooting at 1515 Georgia Avenue Apartments at about 11:15 p.m. Once on scene, officials say they found Candace Davis, 30, of Norfolk, Virginia had been shot by Brenda Walker, 61.

Davis was taken to Vidant North Hospital for the gunshot wound to her lower body area, and was later airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Investigator J. Shelbourne obtained a warrant and arrested Walker. She faces assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Walker is being held in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing at this time.

