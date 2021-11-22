Advertisement

Riley’s Army to host fundraiser lunch at Texas Roadhouse

The Riley's Army lunch will be held at Texas Roadhouse at 720 SW Greenville Boulevard in...
The Riley's Army lunch will be held at Texas Roadhouse at 720 SW Greenville Boulevard in Greenville from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.(Riley's Army)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Riley’s Army has announced it will host a fundraiser lunch at Texas Roadhouse next week.

Riley’s Army supports children with cancer in Eastern Carolina, and the funds raised from the Dec. 3 lunch will benefit those children as well.

Two options of boxed lunches will be provided for $12 each. Option A includes a pulled pork sandwich, while option B includes a grilled chicken sandwich. Both options come with fries, fruit cup, pickle and a bottle of water.

The lunch will be held at Texas Roadhouse at 720 SW Greenville Boulevard in Greenville from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Preordering is open now through Friday. To place your order call Lynn Pischke at 252-481-4471 or email at lynnrileysarmy@gmail.com.

Orders of 10 or more boxes may receive free delivery. Organizers ask all other orders be picked up by 12 p.m.

