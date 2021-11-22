Riley’s Army to host fundraiser lunch at Texas Roadhouse

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Riley’s Army has announced it will host a fundraiser lunch at Texas Roadhouse next week.

Riley’s Army supports children with cancer in Eastern Carolina, and the funds raised from the Dec. 3 lunch will benefit those children as well.

Two options of boxed lunches will be provided for $12 each. Option A includes a pulled pork sandwich, while option B includes a grilled chicken sandwich. Both options come with fries, fruit cup, pickle and a bottle of water.

The lunch will be held at Texas Roadhouse at 720 SW Greenville Boulevard in Greenville from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Preordering is open now through Friday. To place your order call Lynn Pischke at 252-481-4471 or email at lynnrileysarmy@gmail.com.

Orders of 10 or more boxes may receive free delivery. Organizers ask all other orders be picked up by 12 p.m.

