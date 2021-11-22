President Joe Biden, first lady to visit Fort Bragg

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The president and first lady will be visiting a military base in our state Monday.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are headed to Fort Bragg to celebrate Thanksgiving with service members and military families. It’s part of the White House’s Joining Forces Initiative.

Governor Roy Cooper and his wife, Kristen, will join the two.

We’ll stay up to date on their visit to North Carolina and keep you posted both on air and online.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.