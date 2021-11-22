Pitt County Health Department shares reminders ahead of holiday gatherings

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Health Department is reminding everyone to keep COVID-19 safety in mind when they gather for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail recommends anyone who is not vaccinated, has symptoms or has been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested before heading to a holiday gathering.

“We have come so far and we are moving in the right direction to mitigate this virus that has completely changed our lives over the past 20 months. Taking precautions when gathering for the holidays can help us get back to normal times.

Health officials are reminding everyone to still practice social distancing and masking when mingling with large crowds or when among those who are not vaccinated. Anyone who is sick should stay home.

Officials say getting vaccinated is still the best defense against COVID-19. They are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated now to ensure adequate immunity by Christmas.

The health department has partnered with OptumServe to provide free COVID-19 testing at the Greenville Mall Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. The testing site will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

