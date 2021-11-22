Pitt County Health Department prepares for holidays

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Health Department is reminding everyone to keep COVID-19 safety in mind when gathering for Thanksgiving.

Dr. John Silvernail, Pitt County public health director, recommends anyone who is not vaccinated, has symptoms or has been exposed to COVID-19, to get tested before joining in on any holiday gathering.

Health officials are reminding everyone to continue practicing social distancing and to wear masks when mingling with large crowds or when among those who are not vaccinated. Anyone who is sick should stay away from gatherings.

Officials say getting vaccinated is still the best defense against COVID-19. They are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated now to insurance adequate immunity by Christmas.

The health department has partnered with OptumServe to provide free COVID-19 testing at the Greenville Mall Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, the testing site will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

