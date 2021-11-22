Advertisement

Pitt County Health Department prepares for holidays

Pitt County Health Department
Pitt County Health Department(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Health Department is reminding everyone to keep COVID-19 safety in mind when gathering for Thanksgiving.

Dr. John Silvernail, Pitt County public health director, recommends anyone who is not vaccinated, has symptoms or has been exposed to COVID-19, to get tested before joining in on any holiday gathering.

Health officials are reminding everyone to continue practicing social distancing and to wear masks when mingling with large crowds or when among those who are not vaccinated. Anyone who is sick should stay away from gatherings.

Officials say getting vaccinated is still the best defense against COVID-19. They are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated now to insurance adequate immunity by Christmas.

The health department has partnered with OptumServe to provide free COVID-19 testing at the Greenville Mall Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, the testing site will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into a tree sending three to the hospital
Car hits tree sending three to the hospital
Lenoir County mobile home fire
Child dies after Lenoir county mobile home caught fire
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Officials pull man and three kids from car
Man and three small children pulled from car following Greenville crash

Latest News

The Riley's Army lunch will be held at Texas Roadhouse at 720 SW Greenville Boulevard in...
Riley’s Army to host fundraiser lunch at Texas Roadhouse
South Lenoir students thanked workers at UNC Lenoir Healthcare on Thursday.
Lenoir County high school students thank healthcare workers
World Prematurity Awareness Day
Greenville honors World Prematurity Day
Eastern Carolina infectious disease expert addresses concerns over booster shots