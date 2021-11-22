Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Has all of ENC seen at least an inch of snow in the last 5 years?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winter is almost upon us, so I starting thinking about snow. Snowstorms seem to be getting more infrequent for Eastern NC. Do you think every area has had at least an inch of snow in the last 5 years?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Nov 22 (WITN)

The coast of our state averages the least amount of snow yearly. I don’t have good hints for you on this since it is a 50-50 chance. Good luck. Check your answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Nov 22 (WITN)

Yes, all of Eastern NC has seen at least an inch of snow in the last 5 years. The longest snow drought is along the Outer Banks. It was January 17-18, 2018 the last time the coast from downeast Carteret County through Hyde, Tyrrell, and Dare counties including the Outer Banks had an inch of snow. A small area from Chinquapin to Havelock had over an inch of snow on March 5, 2019. Other parts of Duplin County to Eastern Beaufort County last had an inch or more of snow on Feb 20-21 in 2020. For areas from Greene, Pitt, Northern Beaufort, Washington Counties and points north the last inch or more fell on January 27-28 earlier this year.

