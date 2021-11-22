Advertisement

Pamlico County restaurant deals with boil water advisory

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pamlico County issued a boil water advisory for certain areas Monday morning.

Those areas included HWY-55, where Barry Monk’s restaurant Aggie’s Steak & Subs sits.

“It’s something that most restaurants and businesses adjust to because it’s happened in the past. So, it makes it pretty easy to handle what’s going on today,” Monk explained.

It did take Monk a few more steps than usual though Monday when he opened his restaurant.

Tim Buck, Pamlico County manager, said the advisory was issued after a malfunction at the water plant. “The malfunction caused the plants to go low pressure. So folks in the system had little or no pressure,” Buck said.

Buck explained the pressure problem could cause back siphonage, which is defined as the reversal of the normal flow of water. “There’s potential for back siphonage from houses and other potential containments,” he added.

To make sure impacted residents don’t drink contaminated water, the county is advising boiling water for one minute while the system catches up.

As far as the next steps, Buck said once the water towers fill back up, water samples will be taken and sent to a lab. Once the state approves the levels, the advisory will be lifted.

