Onslow County deputies searching for persons of interest in stolen car case

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a stolen car case.

Deputies say at about 8 p.m. last Wednesday at Handy Mart on 5506 Richlands Hwy, a man got out of his car, got into the victim’s car, and sped off toward Rhodestown Road.

They say the stolen vehicle is a silver or gray 2013 Toyota Corolla. The suspect’s vehicle is a gray-colored Honda, possibly of the year 2007 or 2008 and was being driven by a woman at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information on the case or the identities of the man and woman in the photo is asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Hipple at 910-989-4040, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

