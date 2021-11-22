Advertisement

National publication ranks ECU first in state in distance education

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A national publication has ranked East Carolina University number one in the state and number six in the country for distance education.

American magazine Newsweek named the university to these ranks in its evaluation of America’s top online colleges.

University administrators say of the school’s 28,000 students, over 12,600 are taking a combination of online and in-person courses, while over 8,200 are fully enrolled online in various graduate, undergraduate and certificate and licensure programs.

Dr. Allen Guidry, ECU interim vice provost, says ECU was an early pioneer of distance education, which allowed the university to continue offering classes smoothly during the pandemic.

Guidry says online flexibility is also helping drive local economic development.

Guidry adds that the university plans to continue expanding its online offerings.

