National publication ranks ECU first in state in distance education

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A national publication has ranked East Carolina University number one in the state and number six in the country for distance education.

American magazine Newsweek named the university to these ranks in its evaluation of America’s top online colleges.

University administrators say of the school’s 28,000 students, over 12,600 are taking a combination of online and in-person courses, while over 8,200 are fully enrolled online in various graduate, undergraduate and certificate and licensure programs.

Dr. Allen Guidry, ECU interim vice provost, says ECU was an early pioneer of distance education, which allowed the university to continue offering classes smoothly during the pandemic.

Guidry says online flexibility is also helping drive local economic development.

“I think some of the workforce development demands are changing and people are looking to upskill. And online learning is a way that people can continue to work in their current opportunities and obviously create new opportunities for themselves, and we’re excited to be a part of that.”

Guidry adds that the university plans to continue expanding its online offerings.

