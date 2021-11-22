Advertisement

Man wanted for carjacking nabbed after police standoff

Jonathan Lucas
Jonathan Lucas(Roanoke Rapids Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for a carjacking in Roanoke Rapids was nabbed this weekend after a standoff with officers.

Jonathan Lucas is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and resisting a public officer.

Police say around 8:45 p.m. Saturday they were called to the New Dixie Mart on Julian Allsbrook Highway for the carjacking.

The owner of a 2015 Chevy Traverse said Lucas stole their SUV at knife-point.

Officers say they spotted the stolen SUV on South Street which led to the stand-off. They were able to convince Lucas to surrender and he was arrested.

The man is also charged with felony possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 29-year-old Roanoke Rapids man is in jail on a $125,000 secured bond.

