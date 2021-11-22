Advertisement

Many Pamlico County residents under boil water advisory

Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Many residents in Pamlico County are under a boil water advisory.

Pamlico County Manager Tim Buck says some areas are experiencing low pressure or outages due to a malfunction at the water plant.

The affected areas include:

  • NC HWY 55 from Cooper Road in Alliance going East to Trent Road including all adjacent roads
  • Millpond Road
  • Highway 304 to the intersection of HWY 307 and including all adjacent roads
  • Florence Road and all adjacent roads
  • Whortonsville Road and all adjacent roads
  • Browns Creek Road
  • Straight Road from Browns Creek Road to Trent Road and all adjacent roads
  • Trent Road

Water department staff says it may take time to fill the water towers back to full capacity. When it’s restored, customers should boil water for one minute before using.

For more information on the advisory, click here or call (252) 745-5453.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into a tree sending three to the hospital
Car hits tree sending three to the hospital
Fire scene in Lenoir County
Child dies after Lenoir county mobile home caught fire
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
Officials pull man and three kids from car
Man and three small children pulled from car following Greenville crash
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

Greenville Fire/Rescue.
Greenville-Fire Rescue Chili Cook Off raises money for United Way
President Joe Biden, first lady to visit Fort Bragg
Car crashes into a tree sending three to the hospital
Car hits tree sending three to the hospital
Greene Central boys soccer falls to Shelby on penalty kicks in state 2A championship game
Greene Central boys soccer falls to Shelby on penalty kicks in state 2A championship game