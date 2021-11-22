Many Pamlico County residents under boil water advisory

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Many residents in Pamlico County are under a boil water advisory.

Pamlico County Manager Tim Buck says some areas are experiencing low pressure or outages due to a malfunction at the water plant.

The affected areas include:

NC HWY 55 from Cooper Road in Alliance going East to Trent Road including all adjacent roads

Millpond Road

Highway 304 to the intersection of HWY 307 and including all adjacent roads

Florence Road and all adjacent roads

Whortonsville Road and all adjacent roads

Browns Creek Road

Straight Road from Browns Creek Road to Trent Road and all adjacent roads

Trent Road

Water department staff says it may take time to fill the water towers back to full capacity. When it’s restored, customers should boil water for one minute before using.

For more information on the advisory, click here or call (252) 745-5453.

