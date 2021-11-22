Kinston Mayor Don Hardy re-elected to national leadership role

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Mayor Don Hardy of Kinston was elected to a national leadership position at the 2021 virtual City Summit.

Hardy was re-elected to the National League of Cities board of directors for a 2-year term.

Board members are selected by a 15-member nominating committee and are confirmed by a vote from NLC’s membership at the organization’s annual business meeting.

“We must do whatever [we] can, however we can, whenever we can to help impact the lives of others for the better.”

The National League of Cities says that as a part of the board, Hardy will meet in March, June, and November to guide NLC’s strategic direction.

More than 1,000 mayors, councilmembers and other delegates from most states and the District of Columbia came together for the City Summit.

