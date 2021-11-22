Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Rainy weather gives way to a dry, cold wind tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain is moving through the area today with a cold front. The rain will move taper from west to east from mid afternoon through sunset. Overnight lows Monday night will drop to the upper 20s well inland with upper 30s on the coast. Tuesday will feel significantly colder than the mid 40s on the thermometers thanks to gust north winds at 10 to 20 mph. The winds will relax Wednesday, leading to warmer temperatures for Thanksgiving.

The moderate drought for Eastern NC will continue through the weekend. Any breezes will increase fire danger.

Monday

Cloudy skies with light rain likely. Rain chance 70%, with totals of 0.10″-0.30″. High near 61 at midday, falling to 49 by 5pm. Wind W becoming NW10.

Monday Night

Clearing, breezy and cold. Low: 29° inland; Upper 30s coast. Winds: North 10-20mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, breezy and cold. High of 47. Wind NW10-15 G25.

