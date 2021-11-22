Advertisement

Greenville Utilities recognized for helping those affected by hurricane

Greenville Utilities hurricane help
Greenville Utilities hurricane help(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities has received two National Mutual Aid Commendations from the American Public Power Association.

The company was recognized for providing mutual aid power restoration to the Groton Utilities and Terrebonne Parish Utilities Department in Louisiana.

Greenville Utilities Commission sent 17 employees, along with one ElectriCities employee, in late August to assist Lafayette Utilities System in advance of Hurricane Ida.

The group worked around the city of Houma, Lousiana, which suffered widespread outages. For three weeks, the crew worked long hours to help restore power and one of the linemen on the crew spoke with WITN about the mission.

GUC participates in the American Public Power Association’s Mutual Aid Network which coordinates with utilities and authorities during widespread power outages.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into a tree sending three to the hospital
Car hits tree sending three to the hospital
Lenoir County mobile home fire
Child dies after Lenoir county mobile home caught fire
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Officials pull man and three kids from car
Man and three small children pulled from car following Greenville crash

Latest News

David Aguilar
Beaufort County man reported missing
Kinston Mayor Don Hardy re-elected to national leadership role
Former Nash County school superintendent to repay district
The Riley's Army lunch will be held at Texas Roadhouse at 720 SW Greenville Boulevard in...
Riley’s Army to host fundraiser lunch at Texas Roadhouse