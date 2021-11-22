Greenville Utilities recognized for helping those affected by hurricane

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities has received two National Mutual Aid Commendations from the American Public Power Association.

The company was recognized for providing mutual aid power restoration to the Groton Utilities and Terrebonne Parish Utilities Department in Louisiana.

Greenville Utilities Commission sent 17 employees, along with one ElectriCities employee, in late August to assist Lafayette Utilities System in advance of Hurricane Ida.

The group worked around the city of Houma, Lousiana, which suffered widespread outages. For three weeks, the crew worked long hours to help restore power and one of the linemen on the crew spoke with WITN about the mission.

“After we were done and before we were leaving, people were coming out and shaking our hands and hugging us and just crying and thanking us for getting their power back on. That means so much as a lineman.”

GUC participates in the American Public Power Association’s Mutual Aid Network which coordinates with utilities and authorities during widespread power outages.

