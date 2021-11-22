Advertisement

Greenville-Fire Rescue Chili Cook Off raises money for United Way

Greenville Fire/Rescue.
Greenville Fire/Rescue.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Fire-Rescue is holding its annual Chili Cook Off Fundraiser Monday.

The cook off will be held at Greenville Fire-Rescue Station 1 in Uptown Greenville, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

For $10, you get unlimited chili and a drink. While you’re there, you can check out the bake sale and silent auction highlighting local businesses.

All the proceeds will go to Pitt County United Way.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into a tree sending three to the hospital
Car hits tree sending three to the hospital
Fire scene in Lenoir County
Child dies after Lenoir county mobile home caught fire
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
Officials pull man and three kids from car
Man and three small children pulled from car following Greenville crash
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

Boil water advisory
Many Pamlico County residents under boil water advisory
President Joe Biden, first lady to visit Fort Bragg
Car crashes into a tree sending three to the hospital
Car hits tree sending three to the hospital
Greene Central boys soccer falls to Shelby on penalty kicks in state 2A championship game
Greene Central boys soccer falls to Shelby on penalty kicks in state 2A championship game