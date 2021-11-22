Greenville-Fire Rescue Chili Cook Off raises money for United Way

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Fire-Rescue is holding its annual Chili Cook Off Fundraiser Monday.

The cook off will be held at Greenville Fire-Rescue Station 1 in Uptown Greenville, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

For $10, you get unlimited chili and a drink. While you’re there, you can check out the bake sale and silent auction highlighting local businesses.

All the proceeds will go to Pitt County United Way.

