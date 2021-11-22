Advertisement

Former Nash County school superintendent to repay district

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) - A former North Carolina education administrator has reached an agreement with his former school system to pay back more than $30,000 of unauthorized travel expenses he accumulated during his time in office.

The Telegram of Rocky Mount reports the Nash County Board of Education announced last Thursday in a written statement that it reached the settlement with former Superintendent Shelton Jefferies.

The Nash County board learned in the spring of 2019 that procurement cards and district vehicles were misused.

The report from the Office of the State Auditor said Jefferies violated multiple policies related to the cards and his vehicle. Jeffries resigned that August.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into a tree sending three to the hospital
Car hits tree sending three to the hospital
Lenoir County mobile home fire
Child dies after Lenoir county mobile home caught fire
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Officials pull man and three kids from car
Man and three small children pulled from car following Greenville crash

Latest News

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy re-elected to national leadership role
The Riley's Army lunch will be held at Texas Roadhouse at 720 SW Greenville Boulevard in...
Riley’s Army to host fundraiser lunch at Texas Roadhouse
Many residents are impacted by the outage.
UPDATE: Bottled water offered to those impacted by Pamlico County boil water advisory
Vidant Health: COVID-19 testing not slowing down
Vidant introduces COVID-19 test scheduling with separate line at testing site