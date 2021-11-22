ECU football spoke about the big kick, a scholarship, and the quarterback’s future at media availability Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football won its 7th game of the season, it’s 4th straight victory, beating Navy on Saturday 38-35. Owen Daffer hit a 54-yard field goal to walk ECU off to the win on the road.

“Walk-on freshman, first year starter, you know hit a 54-yarder in Annapolis, on a cool night with 4 seconds left,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “I mean they don’t get any more clutch than that. "

“I am just so happy I was on the field for that,” says North Lenoir graduate and ECU tight end Aaron Jarman, “So, I blocked my guy. I looked up. I saw the ball going right through the middle and I was like I hope he put enough leg on it. Sure enough he had like 5 yards to spare so. I started running. I didn’t know who or where I was running to but then we just ended up in a dogpile.”

The kick earned more than just conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors for the 2nd straight week for Daffer.

“I’m always ready,” says New Hanover graduate and ECU kicker Owen Daffer, “I’m never too far away. I just make sure I’m staying in my fundamentals for those moments and keeping my mind screwed on tight.”

Coach Houston announced Daffer would be on scholarship after the game.

“I had already decided you’re going on scholarship anyway,” says Houston, “I hadn’t told anybody that. Him or his parents or anybody. There’s no better moment to tell him and obviously that makes him more special moment for him.”

Quarterback Holton Ahlers played one of his best games of his career Saturday with 405 yards passing, 3 touchdowns and also ran for 48 yards. Ahlers made the Conference Honor Roll this week. Holton has a COVID year of eligibility left and was asked if Friday would be his final home game.

“Keep the main focus the main focus. I don’t want to be any distraction on that,” says Ahlers, “I talked to Coach Houston last night. I’ll probably be making a decision before the bowl game. Whether I’m going to stay or leave. Where that will be public or not, haven’t really got too much in depth into it. Really just focusing on Cincinnati right now and focusing on them.”

The Pirates are asking students and fans to show up Friday when they host #4 Cincinnati at 3:30 PM. Coach Houston asked the Boneyard to pack it in as they need all the home field help they can get.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.