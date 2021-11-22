Advertisement

Beaufort County man reported missing

David Aguilar
David Aguilar(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man has been reported missing.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old David Aguilar has not been seen by his family since Nov. 5th of this year, when he left his home on Montclair Drive in Washington.

Deputies say Aguilar was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aguilar is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 252-946-7111.

