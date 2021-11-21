Advertisement

WITN fixing iPhone app crash

Download the WITN News app from your phone's app store.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is aware of an issue with our iPhone app.

It began with the latest update that was pushed to iPhone users this weekend. Our IT staff is working on a quick fix to this problem.

Some iPhone users have been able to uninstall the app and then reinstall it so that it works again.

We apologize for this problem and will send out a push alert as soon as it is fixed.

