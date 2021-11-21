Advertisement

UNC football rolls past FCS Wofford

Tar Heels 34, Terriers 14
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Playing without quarterback Sam Howell, North Carolina ran for 305 yards to beat Wofford 34-14, becoming bowl eligible in the process.

Howell, who was a game-time decision, missed the first game of his career due to an upper-body injury suffered against No. 20 Pittsburgh last week.

Jacolby Criswell started for the Tar Heels and threw for 125 yards, adding 66 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Freshman Drake Maye took over after halftime and finished with 89 yards.

