Three units and one home consumed in Bald Head Island fire

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Three units and one home were consumed by a structure fire that spread on Bald Head Island Saturday night.

According to the Village of Bald Head Island, around 7:56 p.m. the islands department of public safety went out to a structure fire call in the Lighthouse Landing area.

Officials said a strong north wind cause the fire to spread to adjacent structures quickly.

Three units in Lighthouse Landing and one home on North Bald Head Wynd are losses.

Officials said no deaths or injuries were reported.

Boiling Spring Lakes, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Leland, Oak Island, Southport, Sunny Point, Winnabow, and the U.S. Coast Guard came out to help along with Brunswick County and St. James EMS crews.

The fire was partially contained by 9:45 a.m. and fully contained around 1:00 a.m.

Officials said crews are on the scene Sunday morning monitoring the area.

The fire marshals investigation into the cause of the fire is expected later Sunday morning.

