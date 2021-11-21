Hurricanes edge Kings for fourth straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Martin Necas scored, Seth Jarvis had a goal for the third straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 on Saturday.

Sebastian Aho and Derek Stepan each had a goal and an assist, and Frederik Andersen made 38 saves and had an assist.

Adrian Kempe scored twice for the Kings, who have lost three straight following a seven-game winning streak.

Cal Petersen allowed five goals on 20 shots.

The Canes are 3-0 on this west coast road trip. They next play at San Jose Monday at 10:30 PM.

