Hawks snap Hornets 5-game winning streak

Atlanta 115, Charlotte 105
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Clint Capela had 20 points and 15 rebounds, Trae Young scored 19 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-105.

Cam Reddish scored 17 points, fellow reserve Danilo Gallinari had 16 and Atlanta won its fourth consecutive game.

John Collins pitched in 15 points and eight rebounds.

Miles Bridges scored 35 points but the Hornets made just 42 of 102 shots (42.6 percent) and were 10 of 40 on 3-pointers.

LaMelo Ball finished with 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

Charlotte next plays at Washington on Monday at 7 PM.

