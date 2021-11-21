Advertisement

Greene Central boys soccer falls to Shelby on penalty kicks in state 2A championship game

Rams fall 5-3 on penalty kicks after scoreless state game
Greene Central fell to Shelby on penalty kicks in the state 2A boys soccer championship game.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CARY, N.C. (WITN) - The Greene Central boys soccer team’s first ever trip to the state championship ended in heartbreak Saturday night falling to Shelby 5-3 on penalty kicks. The game went through regulation, two 10-minute overtimes, and two 5-minute sudden death overtimes with no goals scored.

The Rams hit the crossbar on their first shot of the shootout. The Golden Lions scored on all 5 of their penalty kicks to claim the championship.

Shelby senior goalie Eli Wilbanks made save after save to keep his team in it. He was named the MVP.

Greene Central finishes its season 25-2. They have never had a season like this. Region champions and state runner-up is going to make it tough for future classes to have a better season than this.

