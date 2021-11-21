Advertisement

Four homes destroyed in massive fire on Bald Head Island

A fire rages on Bald Head Island Saturday night
A fire rages on Bald Head Island Saturday night(Michael Brown)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST
BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Three condos and one home on Bald Head Island are destroyed after a fire on Saturday night.

Crews responded to the blaze shortly before 8:00 p.m. Saturday near the Lighthouse Landing area of the island. Officials say a strong wind caused the fire to spread to nearby structures and threaten the surrounding area.

Three units in Lighthouse Landing and one home on North Bald Head Wynd were lost as a result of the fire.

Officials say four firefighters suffered minor injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

The Bald Head Island Department of Public Safety was assisted by crews and equipment from Boiling Spring Lakes, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Leland, Oak Island, Southport, Sunny Point, Winnabow, and the U.S. Coast Guard. The Village says EMS crews from Brunswick County and St. James also responded.

Crews fight the flames on Bald Head Island
Crews fight the flames on Bald Head Island(Michael Brown)

The fire was partially contained around 9:45 p.m. Saturday and fully contained around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. A fireguard is on the scene Sunday morning to monitor the area and suppress rekindling.

“The Village wishes to thank all the area agencies who assisted in the efforts to suppress and contain this fire. The Village also expresses its gratitude to Bald Head Island Transportation, Inc. for their assistance in transporting crews and equipment on the ferries and barge,” the village said in a press release Sunday morning.

The fire marshal wrapped up his investigation for Sunday. The origin of the fire is undetermined.

