ECU edges Navy 38-35 on last second 54-yard game winning field goal by Daffer

Pirates 7th win and 4th straight victory.
Navy vs. ECU Football
Navy vs. ECU Football(WITN Sports)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Owen Daffer drilled a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give East Carolina a 38-35 victory over Navy.

ECU vs Navy Full Highlights

Maquel Haywood scored on a 98-yard kickoff return that gave Navy (2-8, 2-5 American) a 35-27 lead with 8:33 remaining.

East Carolina’s Holton Ahlers answered with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Snead about three minutes later to tie it at 35.

Ahlers threw three touchdown passes and Keaton Mitchell had 94 yards rushing and for the Pirates. Mitchell went over 1,000 yards for the season in the victory.

Tai Lavatai threw a pair of short-yard touchdown passes for Navy.

Carlinos Acie had 155 yards rushing that included a 90-yard touchdown run.

ECU returns home for their regular season finale. The Pirates host #3 Cincinnati on Friday at 3:30 PM at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

