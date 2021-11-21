Advertisement

Clemson knocks off 13th ranked Wake Forest for 13th straight time

Tigers 48, #13 Demon Deacons 27
(WDBJ)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson won its 13th straight over No. 13 Wake Forest with a 48-27 victory that prevented the Demon Deacons from winning the ACC Atlantic Division.

Wake Forest can still advance to the ACC title game by beating Boston College next Saturday.

Clemson remains in the hunt, but will need Wake Forest and No. 25 North Carolina State to lose once more.

The Tigers won their 34th straight game at home and finally looked like the powerhouse they were projected to be when the season began.

They sacked Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman seven times.

