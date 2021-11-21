Child dies after Lenoir county mobile home caught fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A child is dead following a mobile home fire in Lenoir County early Sunday morning.

According to officials, around 1:20 a.m. a fire was reported at a mobile home on 1879 Water Chestnut Drive in Kinston.

The North Lenoir Volunteer Fire Department, La Grange Volunteer Fire Department and Lenoir County EMS went out to the call.

Officials said they found the mobile home on fire.

Three people were treated and one young person that was inside the home died.

“The firefighters with North Lenoir and La Grange worked quickly to rescue the victims and extinguish the blaze,” he said. “I know they did everything they could to prevent this sad loss of life. My hat is off to them for their professional dedication to volunteer for their community.”

An investigation is underway with help from the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

