Child dies after Lenoir county mobile home caught fire

Kinston mobile home fire
Kinston mobile home fire(KFYR)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A child is dead following a mobile home fire in Lenoir County early Sunday morning.

According to officials, around 1:20 a.m. a fire was reported at a mobile home on 1879 Water Chestnut Drive in Kinston.

The North Lenoir Volunteer Fire Department, La Grange Volunteer Fire Department and Lenoir County EMS went out to the call.

Officials said they found the mobile home on fire.

Three people were treated and one young person that was inside the home died.

“The firefighters with North Lenoir and La Grange worked quickly to rescue the victims and extinguish the blaze,” he said. “I know they did everything they could to prevent this sad loss of life. My hat is off to them for their professional dedication to volunteer for their community.”

Lenoir County Sheriff, Ronnie Ingram

An investigation is underway with help from the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

