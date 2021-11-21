Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temps warm up today ahead of Monday showers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The northerly breeze will relax today as a high pressure system moves overhead. This will help temperatures climb from the upper 50s that we saw yesterday to the upper 60s for today afternoon. As temperatures climb, cloud cover will return to the area. Rain showers will hold off until Monday, keeping us dry for the rest of the weekend.

Monday’s rain system will be far more impactful for the Great Lakes and the Northeast regions as we will only see half an inch come down. The rain will arrive around lunchtime and last until sunset. Once the front bringing the rain in clears the Outer Banks, colder air will follow. Overnight lows Monday will drop to the freeze point while the mid to upper 20s are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Tuesday will feel significantly colder than the upper 40s thermometers will show in the afternoon thanks to a strong breeze blowing at 10 to 20 mph. The winds will relax later in the week, leading to warmer temperatures for Thanksgiving.

The moderate drought for Eastern NC will continue through the weekend. Any breezes will increase fire danger.

Sunday

Increasing clouds and warmer temps. High 68. Wind SE-5

Monday

Chance for a passing shower. Rainfall total: 0.25-0.75″. Rain chance 60%. High 61. Wind W becoming NW10.

Tuesday

Clear, windy and cold. High of 49. Wind NW10-15 G20.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.