Car hits tree sending three to the hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Three young adults were taken to the hospital late Saturday night after their car crashed into a tree.

Grenville Officials said they went out to the call around 12:04 a.m.

According to police, the car was headed east on Arlington through the intersection of Evans Dr.

High speed caused the car to loose control hitting a tree on 102 E. Arlington Blvd.

Three young adults were taken to Vidant medical center for their injuries.

The extent of their injuries are unknown and the investigation into the crash in ongoing.

