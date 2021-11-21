6th ranked Purdue tops 18th ranked UNC men’s basketball in Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) - Sasha Stefanovic scored 23 points and Jaden Ivey put up 22 points to go along with 10 rebounds as No. 6 Purdue beat No. 18 North Carolina 93-84 Saturday in the first round of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament.

Trevion Williams added 20 points for Purdue (4-0), which has scored at least 90 points in all four of its games this season.

Dawson Garcia hit 10 of his 13 shots and led North Carolina (3-1) with 26 points before fouling out.

UNC will face 17th-ranked Tennessee Sunday at 3 PM

