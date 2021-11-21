Advertisement

25th ranked N.C. State bounces back with victory over Syracuse

Wolfpack 41, Orange 17
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 20, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Devin Leary threw for two touchdowns, Zonovan Knight returned a kickoff for a touchdown and No. 25 North Carolina State beat Syracuse 41-17 on Saturday to keep its hopes alive for an Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

The Wolfpack scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams in a matter of less than 3 1/2 minutes.

In order to go to Charlotte for the league title game Dec. 4, the Wolfpack must defeat North Carolina on Friday followed by a Wake Forest loss the next day at Boston College.

Freshman running back Sean Tucker became Syracuse’s single-season rushing leader, passing Joe Morris to break a 42-year-old record with a second-quarter carry and finishing with 109 yards on the ground in the game.

