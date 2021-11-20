Advertisement

Woman involved in Waffle House shooting turns self in

(Source: Gray News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who was involved in a shooting earlier this week in Goldsboro at a Waffle House turned herself in on Friday, police said.

Man charged with two counts of attempted murder after Waffle House shooting

Liliana Selvan turned herself into the Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigations Bureau with her attorney present and received a $50,000 secured bond.

Officers obtained warrants for Selvan and Franklin Urbina-Quiroz, who both faced charges of two counts of attempted murder.

The shooting happened early Wednesday at the Waffle House on Berkeley Boulevard, where police said Carlos Marquez, 20, of Seven Springs, was shot and taken to the hospital.

Marquez has since been released from the hospital.

Police said the investigation revealed Selvan provided substantial assistance to Urbina in the commission of the offenses.

Selvan has a first appearance scheduled for Monday.

