US Senate hopeful Erica Smith files papers for House switch

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - 2022 Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Erica Smith has switched over to a run for a northeastern North Carolina congressional seat after veteran Rep. G.K. Butterfield announced this week he wouldn’t seek reelection.

Smith’s campaign updated its organizational documents with the Federal Election Commission late Friday to indicate she is now running for the redrawn 2nd Congressional District seat.

Smith is a former 2020 U.S. Senate candidate who lost the Democratic nomination to Cal Cunningham.

This year she’s been trailing in fundraising to the campaigns of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and current state Sen. Jeff Jackson.

