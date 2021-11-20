Advertisement

US Senate hopeful Erica Smith files papers for House switch

Erica Smith
Erica Smith(Erica Smith)
By Associated Press and GARY D. ROBERTSON
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - 2022 Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Erica Smith has switched over to a run for a northeastern North Carolina congressional seat after veteran Rep. G.K. Butterfield announced this week he wouldn’t seek reelection.

Smith’s campaign updated its organizational documents with the Federal Election Commission late Friday to indicate she is now running for the redrawn 2nd Congressional District seat.

Smith is a former 2020 U.S. Senate candidate who lost the Democratic nomination to Cal Cunningham.

This year she’s been trailing in fundraising to the campaigns of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and current state Sen. Jeff Jackson.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas
Biden appoints former Greenville mayor to federal SBA position
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Helen Pase
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for Greenville woman
Wallace-Rose Hill High School
New state budget to give teachers a pay increase
Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new state budget into law Thursday afternoon.
Governor signs state budget hours after House gives final approval

Latest News

U.S. Justice Department
Senate confirms new U.S. Attorney for Eastern North Carolina
Congressmen introduce act to improve state ferry service
Former Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas
Biden appoints former Greenville mayor to federal SBA position
Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new state budget into law Thursday afternoon.
Governor signs state budget hours after House gives final approval