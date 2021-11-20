Third-grader honored for saving mother from kitchen fire

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A third-grader was honored Friday for saving his mother’s life.

A kitchen fire in Beulaville earlier this year nearly killed Shanna Washington. Fortunately, her son Daniel Bell was home too.

On that June 6, Bell’s stepfather Anthony James accidentally turned the stove on the highest setting rather than off before he left their home.

“I was actually out getting food. We were supposed to have a family night. I thought I cut the stove off, but it didn’t.”

Bell said he was home and walking around, “like ‘what’s going on?’ And I’m in the kitchen like ‘is that a fire or something?’”

He hurried to tell his mom, but she had a hard time responding.

“I have multiple sclerosis, so my balance was off and I fell and it flipped the pot over and it had grease in it.”

Washington suffered third-degree burns to her arms, upper chest and neck area, and was rushed to Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Chapel Hill. Staff there say they see burns from kitchen fires often.

Jaycee Burn Center’s Derek Miller said, “That’s the heavy-hitter and we know - from fatalities perspective - that is the highest risk of fatality.”

Bell, however, was determined to make sure his mom would be okay.

“I was very very scared at that time. But I had grabbed my phone and dialed it like 9-1-1.”

Bell said whenever he sees first responders in his neighborhood, he asks them fire safety tips.

“Whenever they always come around the house I always be talking to them and stuff,” he said.

It turned out those tips would prepare him for what to do in a grave emergency.

“If he hadn’t done what he had done, it would’ve been a whole totally different outcome. Miss Washington, she was standing there and she was in a bad way.”

Bell received heroism honors from both the state fire marshal and from the Beulaville Fire Department. He was also given the Save A Life award from the Jaycee Burn Center.

Daniel Bell receives heroism honors (WITN)

Washington admires her son’s bravery, saying “He was very brave to handle this situation as well as he did.”

James echoed her sentiment. “I’m proud. Hands down I’m proud of him. He did what he had to do. He saved his mama. He saved his mom.”

Washington is still going through therapy at the Jaycee Burn Center. She says she’s feeling much better physically but is still taking her time to work through some PTSD from that moment in the kitchen.

Bell received a $500 gift card from Chief Carter and the fire department and says after he buys some Christmas gifts, he’s going to use the rest of the money to get a grill and air fryer and help his mom overcome her fear.

WITN asked Bell how it felt to be honored in the gym at Beulaville Elementary School, to see his mom in the crowd.

“Very very good. I’ve never been this excited in my whole entire life.”

