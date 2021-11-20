Partial proceeds from turkey shoot goes to deputy Zachary Bellingham

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A volunteer fire and rescue organization is holding a turkey shoot Saturday and some of the proceeds are going towards Craven County sheriffs deputy Zachary Bellingham who was seriously injured in the line of duty.

No.9 Township Fire & Rescue said in addition to the Turkey shoot there will be food, station tours, prizes and fire trucks.

According to officials, the event will be outside and will follow safe practices.

