NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern police are investigating a late night shooting.

Officials say police went out to the 1000th block of Raleigh Street for a shooting victim call around 11:19 p.m. Friday night.

The investigation is active.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (252) 633-2020.

