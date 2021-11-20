Man and three small children pulled from car following Greenville crash
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Officials rescued a man and three small children who were trapped inside a car following a crash.
According to Greenville police, the car was headed down Allen Rd., ran the stop sign at MacGregor Downs Rd., crossed a ditch embankment and rolled over.
A 50-years-old man and three small children ages one, three and six-years old were pulled from the car.
Greenville fire and rescue got them out.
The investigation is ongoing.
