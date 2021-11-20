Advertisement

Man and three small children pulled from car following Greenville crash

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Officials rescued a man and three small children who were trapped inside a car following a crash.

According to Greenville police, the car was headed down Allen Rd., ran the stop sign at MacGregor Downs Rd., crossed a ditch embankment and rolled over.

A 50-years-old man and three small children ages one, three and six-years old were pulled from the car.

Greenville fire and rescue got them out.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallace-Rose Hill High School
New state budget to give teachers a pay increase
Woman involved in Waffle House shooting turns herself in
New Bern Police Car
New Bern police investigate shooting
According to officers, Mallard Creek’s school resource officer called them for assistance...
Police: 17 people to be charged after series of fights break out at high school in Charlotte

Latest News

Car crashes into a tree sending three to the hospital
Car hits tree sending three to the hospital
Greene Central boys soccer falls to Shelby on penalty kicks in state 2A championship game
Greene Central boys soccer falls to Shelby on penalty kicks in state 2A championship game
NCEL 11-20-21
NCEL 11-20-21
Powerball 11-20-21