Man and three small children pulled from car following Greenville crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Officials rescued a man and three small children who were trapped inside a car following a crash.

According to Greenville police, the car was headed down Allen Rd., ran the stop sign at MacGregor Downs Rd., crossed a ditch embankment and rolled over.

A 50-years-old man and three small children ages one, three and six-years old were pulled from the car.

Greenville fire and rescue got them out.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.