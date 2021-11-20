Advertisement

Man and three small children pulled from car following Greenville crash

Officials pull man and three kids from car
Officials pull man and three kids from car(Greenville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Officials rescued a man and three small children who were trapped inside a car following a crash.

According to Greenville police, the car was headed down Allen Rd., ran the stop sign at MacGregor Downs Rd., crossed a ditch embankment and rolled over.

A 50-years-old man and three small children ages one, three and six-years old were pulled from the car.

Greenville fire and rescue got them out.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Franklin Urbina-Quiroz
Man charged with two counts of attempted murder after Waffle House shooting
Former Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas
Biden appoints former Greenville mayor to federal SBA position
Wallace-Rose Hill High School
New state budget to give teachers a pay increase
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+

Latest News

Hike to honor fallen Afghanistan soldiers happening in Jacksonville
NCEL 11-19-21
NCEL 11-19-21
Endzone 11-19-2021 C
Endzone 11-19-2021 C
Endzone 11-19-2021 B
Endzone 11-19-2021 B