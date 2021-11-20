Advertisement

Judge delays prison for ailing figure in NC ballot probe

(Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, File)
By Associated Press and GARY D. ROBERTSON
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A federal judge has delayed the prison starting date for the key player in an absentee ballot fraud case in North Carolina.

Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. was supposed to report to prison by Dec. 1 to serve a six-month term.

U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle on Friday granted a delay until April because of Dowless’ health issues.

Dowless pleaded guilty in June to Social Security benefit fraud. He also faces more than a dozen state charges related to absentee ballot activities during the 2016 and 2018 elections.

State elections officials ordered a new election in one congressional district.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas
Biden appoints former Greenville mayor to federal SBA position
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Helen Pase
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for Greenville woman
Wallace-Rose Hill High School
New state budget to give teachers a pay increase
Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new state budget into law Thursday afternoon.
Governor signs state budget hours after House gives final approval

Latest News

Scalpi examines the damage of the shared wall.
A Williamston building is demolished, but questions linger over who cleans up the mess
COVID-19 Booster Shot
Booster shots open to all adults; Eastern Carolina health experts weigh in
Erica Smith
US Senate hopeful Erica Smith files papers for House switch
Savage Marketing fundraiser
Kinston man raises money for veterans home