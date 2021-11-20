Judge delays prison for ailing figure in NC ballot probe

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A federal judge has delayed the prison starting date for the key player in an absentee ballot fraud case in North Carolina.

Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. was supposed to report to prison by Dec. 1 to serve a six-month term.

U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle on Friday granted a delay until April because of Dowless’ health issues.

Dowless pleaded guilty in June to Social Security benefit fraud. He also faces more than a dozen state charges related to absentee ballot activities during the 2016 and 2018 elections.

State elections officials ordered a new election in one congressional district.

