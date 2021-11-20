Advertisement

Holiday street fair happening on East Carolina University campus on Saturday

East Carolina University
East Carolina University(WITN)
By Tayvion Darden
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s student entrepreneurship program and NC CIVIL are partnering to host a holiday street fair called RISE29.

The event will allow visitors to connect with local business vendors, enjoy live music and performances and interact with local food and beverage vendors.

The fair is happening on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Howard House on 1001 E. 5th Street.

