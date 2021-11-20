Hike to honor fallen Afghanistan soldiers happening in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An event called “One Last Hike” is happening Saturday to pay honor to fallen brothers and sisters who were killed in action in Afghanistan.

Hikers will walk 13 kilometers on the sidewalk with security and safety vehicles following. All hikers are required to complete free registration through a coordinated Event Brite page. Waivers will be provided before the hike begins.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at 365 Commons Dr. S in Jacksonville. Hikers are asked to wear appropriate hiking attire and water will be provided.

“One Last Hike” honors the fallen soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

