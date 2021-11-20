Advertisement

Church holds community dinner Saturday

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One church in Winterville is having a community dinner Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist church is hosting the event handing out already cooked Thanksgiving dinner plates.

Reverend Cathy Harper said they hold the event every year and usually serve between 200 to 300 people.

Winterville’s United Social Club is also giving out food boxes.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Franklin Urbina-Quiroz
Man charged with two counts of attempted murder after Waffle House shooting
Officials pull man and three kids from car
Man and three small children pulled from car following Greenville crash
Wallace-Rose Hill High School
New state budget to give teachers a pay increase
Former Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas
Biden appoints former Greenville mayor to federal SBA position

Latest News

Jacksonville Christmas Parade
Watch the Jacksonville Christmas Parade again!
East Carolina University
Holiday street fair happening on East Carolina University campus on Saturday
Hike to honor fallen Afghanistan soldiers happening in Jacksonville
Adkin High School walkout celebrates 70 years