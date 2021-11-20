Church holds community dinner Saturday

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One church in Winterville is having a community dinner Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist church is hosting the event handing out already cooked Thanksgiving dinner plates.

Reverend Cathy Harper said they hold the event every year and usually serve between 200 to 300 people.

Winterville’s United Social Club is also giving out food boxes.

