Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Cold start comes with plenty of weekend sunshine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We have started this weekend with temps in the low to mid 30s, but warmer weather is on the way. The sunny morning will help temperatures climb close to 60 by afternoon. Some high clouds will move over later today, but they should be thin. A little climb in temperatures is forecast for Sunday with highs lifting to the upper 60s. Skies will see thicker clouds arrive Sunday, but overall, it will be pleasant day.

The next rain chance arrives late Sunday night and Monday morning as a few showers are possible with another cold front. This front will make Tuesday the coldest day of the Thanksgiving Week. Thanksgiving Day looks to be sunny and seasonable.

The moderate drought for Eastern NC will continue through the weekend. Any breezes will increase fire danger.

Saturday

Sunny morning then a few high clouds and cool. High 60. Wind NE 7-12.

Sunday

Increasing clouds and warmer. High 69. Wind SE-5

Monday

Chance for a passing shower. Rain chance 50%. High 60. Wind S becoming W-10

