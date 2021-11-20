Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Cold start comes with plenty of weekend sunshine

The weekend will start dry and cold with conditions slowly warming up
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist(WITN)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We have started this weekend with temps in the low to mid 30s, but warmer weather is on the way. The sunny morning will help temperatures climb close to 60 by afternoon. Some high clouds will move over later today, but they should be thin. A little climb in temperatures is forecast for Sunday with highs lifting to the upper 60s. Skies will see thicker clouds arrive Sunday, but overall, it will be pleasant day.

The next rain chance arrives late Sunday night and Monday morning as a few showers are possible with another cold front. This front will make Tuesday the coldest day of the Thanksgiving Week. Thanksgiving Day looks to be sunny and seasonable.

The moderate drought for Eastern NC will continue through the weekend. Any breezes will increase fire danger.

Saturday

Sunny morning then a few high clouds and cool. High 60. Wind NE 7-12.

Sunday

Increasing clouds and warmer. High 69. Wind SE-5

Monday

Chance for a passing shower. Rain chance 50%. High 60. Wind S becoming W-10

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Franklin Urbina-Quiroz
Man charged with two counts of attempted murder after Waffle House shooting
Former Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas
Biden appoints former Greenville mayor to federal SBA position
Wallace-Rose Hill High School
New state budget to give teachers a pay increase
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+

Latest News

Hike to honor fallen Afghanistan soldiers happening in Jacksonville
NCEL 11-19-21
NCEL 11-19-21
Endzone 11-19-2021 C
Endzone 11-19-2021 C
Endzone 11-19-2021 B
Endzone 11-19-2021 B