Booster shots open to all adults; Eastern Carolina health experts weigh in
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Now that the FDA and CDC have approved booster shots, tens of millions of American’s can get a booster shot as soon as Saturday.
Of course, booster shots are only for those who are fully vaccinated.
Dr. Paul Cook, ECU chief of infectious diseases, is reminding everyone how to become eligible for a booster shot.
With less than a week until Thanksgiving, Cook says booster shots are effective immediately and can provide better protection at social gatherings.
Cook says if you’re hoping to get vaccinated, you can contact your local health department to find out how you can schedule an appointment.
WITN checked in with O’Neal’s pharmacy in Chocowinity and they’re booked for the rest of the month.
In the meantime, Cook is asking everyone to be cautious at social gatherings. Even those who have been lucky enough to get their boosters.
