Booster shots open to all adults; Eastern Carolina health experts weigh in

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Now that the FDA and CDC have approved booster shots, tens of millions of American’s can get a booster shot as soon as Saturday.

Of course, booster shots are only for those who are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Paul Cook, ECU chief of infectious diseases, is reminding everyone how to become eligible for a booster shot.

“You can get the booster as long as it’s been more than 6 months after their mRNA vaccine. So either Pfizer or Moderna. Or two months after getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.”

With less than a week until Thanksgiving, Cook says booster shots are effective immediately and can provide better protection at social gatherings.

“What we know is that boosters take effect pretty rapidly and the reason they do is the immune system is primed by the previous vaccination. So when you get the booster, the response is much quicker than if you got the first dose of the vaccine.”

Cook says if you’re hoping to get vaccinated, you can contact your local health department to find out how you can schedule an appointment.

WITN checked in with O’Neal’s pharmacy in Chocowinity and they’re booked for the rest of the month.

“Right now we’re getting the shots as they come in. We don’t have any appointments available. But we’re looking to schedule more appointments in the next week or so for December.”

In the meantime, Cook is asking everyone to be cautious at social gatherings. Even those who have been lucky enough to get their boosters.

“There’s no question the masks help. They’re not foolproof but really nothing is foolproof these days. And I think that if you don’t have to go to a large public area that is enclosed with poor ventilation, I wouldn’t do it.”

