Advertisement

Ball scores 32 points, Hornets hold off Pacers 121-118

(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - LaMelo Ball had a season-high 32 points along with 11 rebounds and eight assists and the Charlotte Hornets held off the Indiana Pacers 121-118 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory.

Gordon Hayward added 25 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 16 to finish off a 4-0 homestand that included wins over Golden State and Washington.

Jeremy Lamb had 23 points for Indiana, and Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points.

The Pacers lost all three of their games on a trip to fall to 2-9 overall.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas
Biden appoints former Greenville mayor to federal SBA position
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Helen Pase
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for Greenville woman
Wallace-Rose Hill High School
New state budget to give teachers a pay increase
Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new state budget into law Thursday afternoon.
Governor signs state budget hours after House gives final approval

Latest News

Bowl eligible ECU heads to Navy needing all hands on deck for success
Bowl eligible ECU heads to Navy needing all hands on deck for success
ECU vs Navy Saturday 3:30 PM
Bowl eligible ECU heads to Navy needing all hands on deck for success
Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) dives toward the puck while defended by...
Carolina snaps Ducks’ 8-game win streak with 2-1 victory
ECU men’s basketball hangs close but falls to Oklahoma in Myrtle Beach Invitational opener