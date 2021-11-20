Advertisement

Adkin High School walkout celebrates 70 years

(adkinhigh)
By Tayvion Darden
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 4:26 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday marks the 70th anniversary of the Adkin High School walkout. The protest was one of the first student walkouts for racial equity.

At the time Adkin High School was the only high school for African Americans in Lenoir County.

In 1951 five seniors demanded greater educational resources to the school board and when denied, executed a call to action.

The demonstration received press coverage across Eastern North Carolina and after a year and a half, the school board met the needs of the high school. The school received new classrooms, a vocational building and a swimming pool was installed. The school was also granted a new gymnasium.

Adkin High School is no longer operational but some of the building still remains.

