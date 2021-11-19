Advertisement

WHO ARE WE? Vandals hit Morehead City park

It happened early Saturday morning at Shevans Park on Evans Street.
It happened early Saturday morning at Shevans Park on Evans Street.(Morehead City police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Morehead City are asking for your help to find those responsible for vandalizing a city park this past weekend.

It happened early Saturday morning at Shevans Park on Evans Street.

Three people used spray paint to damage multiple signs at the park and playground that just opened this year.

The vandals used multiple colors of spray paint to paint racist words, profanity, and political messages.

The vandals spray painted various signs in the new park.
The vandals spray painted various signs in the new park.(Morehead City police)

A city spokeswoman said staff was able to get most of the graffiti off smooth surfaces, but porous surfaces like sidewalks were more difficult.

If you know who the vandals are you should call Morehead City police at 252-726-3131, 252-726-1911 or Crimestoppers at 252-726-4636.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas
Biden appoints former Greenville mayor to federal SBA position
Helen Pase
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for Greenville woman
Wallace-Rose Hill High School
New state budget to give teachers a pay increase
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new state budget into law Thursday afternoon.
Governor signs state budget hours after House gives final approval

Latest News

Savage Marketing fundraiser
Kinston man raises money for veterans home
U.S. Justice Department
Senate confirms new U.S. Attorney for Eastern North Carolina
South Lenoir students thanked workers at UNC Lenoir Healthcare on Thursday.
Lenoir County high school students thank healthcare workers
Charles Bennett, Jr.
New Bern man arrested on drug, gun charges