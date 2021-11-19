WHO ARE WE? Vandals hit Morehead City park

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Morehead City are asking for your help to find those responsible for vandalizing a city park this past weekend.

It happened early Saturday morning at Shevans Park on Evans Street.

Three people used spray paint to damage multiple signs at the park and playground that just opened this year.

The vandals used multiple colors of spray paint to paint racist words, profanity, and political messages.

The vandals spray painted various signs in the new park. (Morehead City police)

A city spokeswoman said staff was able to get most of the graffiti off smooth surfaces, but porous surfaces like sidewalks were more difficult.

If you know who the vandals are you should call Morehead City police at 252-726-3131, 252-726-1911 or Crimestoppers at 252-726-4636.

