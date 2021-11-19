State COVID-19 cases continue upward trend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services provided new updates Friday on COVID-19 statistics as the holidays approach.

The DHHS reported 2,401 new daily COVID-19 cases Friday, up from 2,392 the day before, which was up from 2,171 on Wednesday and 1,339 on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations, however, are down Thursday (the last day with numbers reported) compared with Wednesday. On Thursday, 1,052 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and on Wednesday, that number was 1,057.

The numbers will be heavily monitored by state officials as Thanksgiving approaches and people gather in large numbers.

